Masdar, Etihad Rail partner to develop UAE's green hydrogen transport network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Masdar, a global leader in clean energy and green hydrogen, and Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE’s national railway network, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore transport solutions for the green hydrogen value chain across the country, Trend reports.

The partnership aims to leverage Etihad Rail’s expanding national network to move feedstocks and products along the green hydrogen and derivatives value chain, including hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, and sustainable aviation fuel.

The signing took place during the Global Rail Transport and Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, with His Excellency Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, witnessing the ceremony. The MoU was signed by Dr. Faye Al Hersh, Associate Director, Development UAE, Masdar, and Adhraa Almansoori, Director of Public Policy & Sustainability, Etihad Rail.

H.E. Shadi Malak said, “This collaboration with Masdar underscores the role of rail as the backbone of sustainable logistics in the UAE. Our network will provide the critical infrastructure to move green hydrogen and its derivatives at scale, supporting innovation, energy security, and long-term economic growth.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi added, “This strategic partnership moves us closer to delivering green hydrogen and derivative products at industrial scale. Collaborations like this will help build the green hydrogen value chain, support the UAE’s decarbonization efforts, and drive sustainable socioeconomic growth.”

Masdar is targeting global leadership in green hydrogen production and derivatives by 2030, developing commercial projects and scalable platforms in key markets worldwide. Etihad Rail currently operates freight services connecting industrial zones and ports, with passenger services expected to launch in 2026.

The collaboration aligns with Abu Dhabi’s Low-Carbon Hydrogen Policy and the UAE National Hydrogen Strategy 2050, which aim to establish the nation as a major low-emission hydrogen producer by 2031, reducing emissions in hard-to-abate sectors such as transport, chemicals, fertilizers, and metals including aluminum, iron, and steel.