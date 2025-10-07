Azerbaijani oil goes up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, grew by $0.91, or 1.31 percent, on October 6 from the previous level to $70.12 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went up by $0.85, or 1.25 percent, to $68.54 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude increased by $0.82, or 1.52 percent, to $54.66 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.81, or 1.22 percent, to $67.3 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.