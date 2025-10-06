Kyrgyzstan rides to bronze in Chovgan competition at 3rd CIS Games (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Kyrgyzstan’s national team claimed the bronze medal in the chovgan competition at the 3rd Games of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The team defeated Kazakhstan 2-0 in a spirited match at Sheki City Stadium.
The final match of the chovgan competition will feature the national teams of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on October 7.
CIS Games is a multi-sport event held among the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States.