Kyrgyzstan rides to bronze in Chovgan competition at 3rd CIS Games (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6.​ Kyrgyzstan’s national team claimed the bronze medal in the chovgan competition at the 3rd Games of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The team defeated Kazakhstan 2-0 in a spirited match at Sheki City Stadium.

The final match of the chovgan competition will feature the national teams of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on October 7.

CIS Games is a multi-sport event held among the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States.