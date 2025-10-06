TotalEnergies, Veolia team up to reduce emissions and boost circular economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. TotalEnergies and Veolia have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in energy transition and the circular economy, focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and water usage, Trend reports.

The partnership aims to scale innovative processes and advance research to tackle future industrial challenges.

Veolia will bring its expertise in water management and waste resource recovery, while TotalEnergies will contribute its knowledge of methane emission reduction and low-carbon energy production.

The collaboration includes deploying TotalEnergies’ AUSEA drone technology at Veolia landfills to measure and reduce methane emissions, supporting Veolia’s goal of capturing 80% of landfill methane by 2032.

In water management, Veolia will help TotalEnergies cut freshwater withdrawals by 20% by 2030 in water-stressed areas, improve wastewater reuse at industrial sites, and enhance water treatment technologies.

The companies will also expand low-carbon energy use in desalination projects, building on their joint solar-powered desalination plant in Oman, and explore new ways to recover strategic materials, such as rare earth elements, from waste.

Estelle Brachlianoff, Veolia CEO, said the partnership combines expertise to drive ecological transformation and industrial competitiveness. TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné highlighted that the cooperation offers concrete ways to advance the energy transition and reduce environmental impact.