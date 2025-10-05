Azerbaijan tallies volume of nationwide UnionPay card deals
The number of transactions made through UnionPay cards issued by resident financial institutions (including the statistical unit’s cards) in Azerbaijan reached 1,800.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy