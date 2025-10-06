Uzbekistan gets Afghan gas exploration and production permits
Uzbekistan has secured licenses from Afghanistan to explore and extract gas at the Tuti-Maidan field, one of the country’s largest reserves. The 25-year project, launched this September, is expected to boost both countries’ economies and open a new transit route to the world’s oceans.
