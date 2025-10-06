Azerbaijan - key partner along Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor – EU Commissioner Marta Kos (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan is a key partner along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as she visited Azerbaijan in September.

Key takeaways from visit to Azerbaijan

The Commissioner noted that following the initialling of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the South Caucasus region is going through a profound transformation.

"At this historic juncture, I came to Baku with a straightforward message: the EU is ready to support Azerbaijan to seize this historic opportunity to put our relation into new political context. This was my first official visit to Azerbaijan. I met President Ilham Aliyev and expressed my congratulations for his leadership in the peace process. I announced that we want to increase our support for demining efforts – the EU is ready to provide up to EUR 23 million. We discussed a wide range of areas of mutual interest, including transport connectivity, energy cooperation, and demining activities," she said.

Kos pointed out that especially connectivity has gained in existing geopolitical context much more political significance for EU but also for Azerbaijan.

"The full potential of the region can be unleashed by bridging Central Asia and Europe. We also agreed to establish a High-Level Economic Working Group to explore possibilities to strengthen EU-Azerbaijan economic cooperation and boost investments," the EU Commissioner added.

EU's role in Middle Corridor's development

Kos noted that for the first time in generations, the prospect of trade routes from Europe to Central Asia via the South Caucasus is becoming a reality.

"My visit to Azerbaijan was a first step in the broader strategy of connecting EU towards the South Caucasus and further towards Asia via the Black Sea region. We want to reinforce ties with Azerbaijan by advancing mobility, energy and digital links, also looking towards Central Asia. The EU has a positive agenda for Azerbaijan: a concrete offer to boost economic development and sustainable growth. This offers significant economic, political and security benefits for Azerbaijan essential in the development of the Middle Corridor. In this regard, Azerbaijan is a key partner along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor," she said.

The Commissioner noted that Europe shares an interest with Azerbaijan to make the corridor a success.

"In the upcoming months, we will make these intentions concrete: we will convene the second Global Gateway Forum in Brussels on 9-10 October, and we are hosting a Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity Ministerial on 20 October. Before the end of the year, we will also invite the private sector to explore investments in the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor," Kos added.

Enhancing cooperation in transport within broader regional connectivity

"Our vision is one routed in our own experience in Europe. European cooperation became a success because we started to work in concrete areas of mutual interest between countries that had been historic foes. Transport and logistics could be those ingredients for relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, but also with the wider South Caucasus. Both sectors are crucial economic sectors with great political significance. For our business, but also for our citizens. When we turn our cooperation into a success, I am convinced that it can bring relations between Azerbaijan and Europe to a new positive reality," she said.

The Commissioner pointed out that the EU is ready to work with the government of Azerbaijan on re-building, re-establishing and re-habilitating the routes that bring Europe closer.

EU perspective on Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

Kos noted that the European Union welcomes the initialling of the peace agreement in Washington.

"This is a major step towards lasting peace and stability in the region. A signed and ratified peace agreement will mark the end of past conflicts and have a major positive impact on regional development. It will open a new chapter of peace and stability. A key element in the agreement is the commitment to enhanced connectivity. It will not only strengthen links within the region but also bring Europe closer to the South Caucasus and Central Asia. Azerbaijan can count on the European Union to further the normalisation process, including initiatives on possible cross-border and regional cooperation, reconciliation efforts and humanitarian issues," she added.

EU's view on Russia’s actions against Azerbaijani energy infrastructure in Ukraine

The Commissioner noted that EU condemns these attacks in the strongest possible terms.

"These are no coincidence. The EU and Azerbaijan are strong supporters of Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Russia’s deliberate targeting of civilian energy infrastructure in Ukraine is unprovoked and lacks any justification. It is completely unacceptable and must be ceased immediately. The targeting of SOCAR’s assets constitutes yet another step in Russia’s relentless aggression," Kos noted.

Strengthening EU-Azerbaijan ties through Eastern Partnership

Kos pointed out that the Eastern Partnership remains an important framework for the advancement of the peace process and the broader Cross-Regional Connectivity Agenda.

"It is important to work together with Eastern Partnership countries and across the Caspian Sea with our partners in Central Asia. Azerbaijan is a central partner in these efforts. My visit to Azerbaijan intended to signal the political commitment of the EU to strengthen the position of Azerbaijan in the Eastern Partnership, and value its role as a strategic partner to Europe. I believe that the High-Level Economic Working Group which we launched at the occasion of my visit will contribute to this ambition," she added.

Future EU-Azerbaijan collaboration across key sectors

"We do not start from scratch. Following the priorities agreed in the Memorandum of Understanding between President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President Ilham Aliyev in July 2022, we will continue to work to strengthen regional energy connectivity, renewable energy and energy efficiency," the Commissioner said.

She noted that strengthening the political dialogue and resuming cooperation will now be key to this new page in Azerbaijan-EU relations.

"To advance our partnership, we now need to renew the EU-Azerbaijan Partnership Priorities. Peace building and connectivity are top priorities for our future cooperation with Azerbaijan. I also see great potential to expand and deepen our cooperation with Azerbaijan in areas such as climate and environment, education, and trade," Kos concluded.