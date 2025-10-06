Iran inaugurates game-changer highway for South‑North trade flow

Iran has inaugurated a new section of the Isfahan–Shiraz highway, a key route expected to boost the North–South and East–West International Transport Corridors. The project, valued at about 380 million dollars, is set to shorten travel time by roughly two hours and save the country around 70 million dollars annually in fuel and transport costs.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register