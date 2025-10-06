Iran's Marun oil and gas company takes measures to maintain production

Between March 21 and September 22, 2025, Iran’s MOGPC prevented a daily output drop of 76,500 barrels. This included 26,500 barrels saved through infrastructure upgrades and 50,000 barrels by reducing maintenance from 35 to 7 days. The company also increased production by 4,100 barrels per day through repairs and well development.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register