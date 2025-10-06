Iran’s Russia ties thrive, shattering isolation myths, spokesperson says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Cooperation between Iran and Russia is developing and continuing, said the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, at a press conference in Tehran on October 6, Trend reports.

According to him, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries was signed by the presidents of both countries in January and entered into force on October 2 after passing through the legal protocols in both countries. This process was legal and normal. However, recent developments in New York coincided with the activation of a mechanism related to the reinstatement of expired UN Security Council sanctions against Iran.

Baghaei stated in response to some accusations of Iran's isolation that the country is not a country that should be isolated.

''Sanctions against Iran have a long history. Sanctions against the country have been in place since the 1950s, when the oil industry was nationalized. Sanctions against Iran have been in place ever since,'' he emphasized.

The official stated that over the past 70–80 years, Iran has continued to develop with all its might, relying on its own capabilities, local resources, and potential. Bilateral agreements with various countries remain in force. Iran continues to cooperate seriously with neighboring countries and other international partners. Relations with Russia are also based on mutual trust. Both sides are committed to utilizing all available potential within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement.

Meanwhile, on January 17, 2025, Iran and Russia signed a 47-point Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement.