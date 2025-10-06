Uzbekistan to host 2028 International Astronautical Congress

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 6. At the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Sydney, Australia, a landmark decision was made: the next congress in 2028 will be hosted in Samarkand, Trend reports.

During the Sydney congress, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies delegation participated in a comprehensive program showcasing the country’s progress and future plans in space technologies. The delegation delivered detailed presentations highlighting Uzbekistan’s achievements and prospects in the sector.

Strategic meetings were also held with leading space agencies from Europe, Asia, and the Americas, fostering potential collaborations. Discussions covered joint projects aimed at applying digital technologies in space monitoring, agriculture, and environmental management.

The International Astronautical Federation’s leadership praised Uzbekistan’s scientific potential, the growing interest of its youth in space sciences, and the country’s ongoing efforts to develop infrastructure, fully supporting the initiative to host the 2028 congress in Samarkand.

In the grand scheme of things, this event is not just a feather in the cap for science and technology; it's poised to bring home the bacon with some serious economic perks. For reference, the current congress in Sydney generated $27 million for the local economy. The Samarkand IAC is anticipated to attract over 10,000 international visitors, boosting tourism, services, and entrepreneurship through global exhibitions and networking opportunities.

The International Astronautical Congress (IAC) is the foremost annual global event in the space sector, uniting space agencies, industry executives, scholars, and aficionados to exchange knowledge, promote innovation, and establish collaborations in space science and technology. The International Astronautical Congress (IAC), coordinated by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) and its affiliates, annually alternates its venue worldwide, including all facets of the space industry, including technical sessions on exploration and technology as well as dialogues on space and society.

