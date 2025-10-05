Uzbekistan announces substantial trade volume with principal partner China
Uzbekistan reports significant growth in trade with China, solidifying its position as the country’s leading trading partner. Exports and imports continue to expand, reflecting the deepening economic ties and the prominent role of Chinese goods in the Uzbek market.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy