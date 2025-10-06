Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 6, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 1 currencies dropped compared to October 5.

The official rate for $1 is 588,627 rials, while one euro is valued at 690,982 rials. On October 5, the euro was priced at 688,497 rials.

Currency Rial on October 6 Rial on October 5 1 US dollar USD 588,627 586,466 1 British pound GBP 793,094 790,149 1 Swiss franc CHF 742,124 737,132 1 Swedish króna SEK 62,792 62,562 1 Norwegian krone NOK 59,137 58,833 1 Danish krone DKK 92,547 92,196 1 Indian rupee INR 6,633 6,608 1 UAE Dirham AED 160,280 159,691 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,922,966 1,918,468 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 209,272 207,742 100 Japanese yen JPY 399,399 397,762 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 75,647 75,387 1 Omani rial OMR 1,529,674 1,524,317 1 Canadian dollar CAD 422,164 420,024 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 343,186 342,083 1 South African rand ZAR 34,176 34,048 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,124 14,065 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,154 7,151 1 Qatari riyal QAR 161,711 161,117 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,921 44,761 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 388,860 387,153 1 Saudi riyal SAR 156,967 156,391 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,565,497 1,559,750 1 Singapore dollar SGD 456,565 454,863 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 483,204 480,843 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,472 19,398 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 280 279 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 414,374 412,810 1 Libyan dinar LYD 108,921 108,407 1 Chinese yuan CNY 82,679 82,367 100 Thai baht THB 1,819,021 1,810,307 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 139,856 139,319 1,000 South Korean won KRW 419,279 416,929 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 830,221 827,173 1 euro EUR 690,982 688,497 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,606 107,144 1 Georgian lari GEL 216,334 215,703 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,475 35,349 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,796 8,754 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 173,836 173,088 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 346,069 344,796 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,016,816 1,012,822 1 Tajik somoni TJS 63,188 63,231 1 Turkmen manat TMT 168,131 167,379 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,183 3,167

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 849,775 rials and $1 costs 723,898 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 825,024 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,814 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,10 -1,13 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.30-1.33 million rials.

