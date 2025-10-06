Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 6

Economy Materials 6 October 2025 09:24 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 6, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 1 currencies dropped compared to October 5.

The official rate for $1 is 588,627 rials, while one euro is valued at 690,982 rials. On October 5, the euro was priced at 688,497 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 6

Rial on October 5

1 US dollar

USD

588,627

586,466

1 British pound

GBP

793,094

790,149

1 Swiss franc

CHF

742,124

737,132

1 Swedish króna

SEK

62,792

62,562

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

59,137

58,833

1 Danish krone

DKK

92,547

92,196

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,633

6,608

1 UAE Dirham

AED

160,280

159,691

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,922,966

1,918,468

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

209,272

207,742

100 Japanese yen

JPY

399,399

397,762

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

75,647

75,387

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,529,674

1,524,317

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

422,164

420,024

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

343,186

342,083

1 South African rand

ZAR

34,176

34,048

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,124

14,065

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,154

7,151

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

161,711

161,117

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,921

44,761

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

388,860

387,153

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

156,967

156,391

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,565,497

1,559,750

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

456,565

454,863

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

483,204

480,843

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,472

19,398

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

280

279

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

414,374

412,810

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

108,921

108,407

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

82,679

82,367

100 Thai baht

THB

1,819,021

1,810,307

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

139,856

139,319

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

419,279

416,929

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

830,221

827,173

1 euro

EUR

690,982

688,497

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,606

107,144

1 Georgian lari

GEL

216,334

215,703

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,475

35,349

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,796

8,754

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

173,836

173,088

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

346,069

344,796

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,016,816

1,012,822

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

63,188

63,231

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

168,131

167,379

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,183

3,167

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 849,775 rials and $1 costs 723,898 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 825,024 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,814 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,10 -1,13 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.30-1.33 million rials.

