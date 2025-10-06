Lachin – gold and silver coin collection presented (PHOTO)

AzerGold CJSC, Azerbaijan’s leading mining company, has introduced a new collection of silver and gold coins. The new collection is dedicated to the city of Lachin, renowned for its enchanting nature, rich history, which is flourishing today.

The coin depicts some patterns from “Gasimushaghi” carpet of the Karabakh carpet-making tradition, which is an essential part of Lachin’s cultural and artistic heritage and folk art. The main element of the coin is the eight-pointed star, one of the national symbols of Azerbaijan, along with geometric motifs of falcon (Falco peregrinus), which is named the bird of Lachin by locals. This bird symbolizes freedom, glory, strength, and courage, and its reflection on the coins refers to the wide-spread theories about the origin of the city’s name. The coin is framed with ancient traditional patterns, and a closer look reveals the Lachin engraving, which enhances the design with deeper meaning and elegance.

The Lachin collection is the 13th series of coin collection produced at the initiative of AzerGold CJSC. The new coins are available in 5g, 10g, and 20g weights, minted using gold and silver of Azerbaijan. Customers can purchase the coins at the AzerGold Sales and Exchange Centre located at 3 Bulbul Avenue, Baku, or via the Company’s online platform at www.azergold.gift.

Azerbaijani gold and silver coins in various designs, as well as gold bullion, were first produced in 2018 and introduced to the domestic retail market in 2019. The main objective is to stimulate the development of the local precious metals market and encourage retail sales. Gold coin collections by AzerGold serve as unique gift options that promote the history, art, and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan. These coins are profitable investment tools that can be exchanged for national currency at any time.