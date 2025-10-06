Iran reports growth in exports through nation's Semnan Customs in 6M2025
Iran’s Semnan Province exported around 210,000 tons of goods worth nearly $115 million in the first half of the current Iranian year, marking a modest rise in export volume. Imports through the province reached about 23,000 tons valued at $110 million, showing a decline in volume but an increase in value compared to last year.
