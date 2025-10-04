Azerbaijani oil climbing up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, grew by $0.7, or 1.02 percent, on October 3 from the previous level to $69.21 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude also went up by $0.74, or 1.1 percent, to $67.69 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude increased by $0.52, or 0.97 percent, to $53.84 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.48, or 0.73 percent, to $66.49 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

