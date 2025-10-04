Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 4, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies dropped compared to October 2.

The official rate for $1 is 578,138 rials, while one euro is valued at 679,139 rials. On October 2, the euro was priced at 682,111 rials.

Currency Rial on October 4 Rial on October 2 1 US dollar USD 578,138 581,717 1 British pound GBP 779,345 783,909 1 Swiss franc CHF 727,326 728,775 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,820 62,028 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,215 58,630 1 Danish krone DKK 90,944 91,351 1 Indian rupee INR 6,516 6,562 1 UAE Dirham AED 157,424 158,398 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,890,420 1,903,270 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 204,623 206,022 100 Japanese yen JPY 392,395 395,416 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,303 74,754 1 Omani rial OMR 1,502,438 1,511,472 1 Canadian dollar CAD 414,516 417,007 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 337,448 338,107 1 South African rand ZAR 33,595 33,794 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,869 13,987 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,026 7,116 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,829 159,812 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,133 44,415 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 382,331 384,186 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,170 155,125 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,537,601 1,547,120 1 Singapore dollar SGD 448,723 451,495 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 448,723 451,495 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,108 19,240 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 275 277 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 407,053 409,939 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,969 107,355 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,205 81,699 100 Thai baht THB 1,789,141 1,793,378 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 137,375 138,254 1,000 South Korean won KRW 410,990 414,723 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 815,427 820,475 1 euro EUR 679,139 682,111 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 105,734 106,272 1 Georgian lari GEL 212,282 213,551 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,842 34,920 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,612 8,617 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 170,300 171,826 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 340,070 342,180 100 Philippine pesos PHP 998,000 1,000,693 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,044 62,429 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,302 165,823 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,168 3,277

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 849,540 rials and $1 costs 723,197 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 824,796 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,133 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,14 -1,17 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.34-1.37 million rials.

