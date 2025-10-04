Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 4 October 2025 09:23 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 4

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 4, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies dropped compared to October 2.

The official rate for $1 is 578,138 rials, while one euro is valued at 679,139 rials. On October 2, the euro was priced at 682,111 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 4

Rial on October 2

1 US dollar

USD

578,138

581,717

1 British pound

GBP

779,345

783,909

1 Swiss franc

CHF

727,326

728,775

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,820

62,028

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,215

58,630

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,944

91,351

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,516

6,562

1 UAE Dirham

AED

157,424

158,398

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,890,420

1,903,270

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

204,623

206,022

100 Japanese yen

JPY

392,395

395,416

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,303

74,754

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,502,438

1,511,472

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

414,516

417,007

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

337,448

338,107

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,595

33,794

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,869

13,987

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,026

7,116

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,829

159,812

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,133

44,415

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

382,331

384,186

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,170

155,125

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,537,601

1,547,120

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

448,723

451,495

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

448,723

451,495

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,108

19,240

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

275

277

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

407,053

409,939

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,969

107,355

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,205

81,699

100 Thai baht

THB

1,789,141

1,793,378

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

137,375

138,254

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

410,990

414,723

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

815,427

820,475

1 euro

EUR

679,139

682,111

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

105,734

106,272

1 Georgian lari

GEL

212,282

213,551

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,842

34,920

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,612

8,617

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

170,300

171,826

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

340,070

342,180

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

998,000

1,000,693

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,044

62,429

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,302

165,823

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,168

3,277

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 849,540 rials and $1 costs 723,197 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 824,796 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,133 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,14 -1,17 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.34-1.37 million rials.

