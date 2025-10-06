Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier to launch flights to Dubai

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 6. Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier FlyArystan will begin operating flights between Aktau and Dubai on November 29, 2025, Trend reports via FlyArystan.

At the outset, flights will take to the skies once a week on Saturdays. During the winter school holidays from December 16 to January 6 and the spring holidays from March 10 through 24, there will be a few extra flights thrown into the mix on Tuesdays. Daytime departures are set to hit the nail on the head, making the route a walk in the park for families and holiday travelers alike. The average flight time is clocked in at around 3.5 hours.

"The launch of the Aktau–Dubai route reflects FlyArystan’s strategic focus on expanding affordable routes, including international destinations. Currently, the airline operates flights from Aktau to Kutaisi, Baku, and Istanbul. Dubai remains one of the most sought-after destinations for Kazakh travelers and is a leading center for tourism and business worldwide. We are confident this new route will provide an optimal solution for a wide range of passengers," Richard Ledger, president of FlyArystan, said.

FlyArystan passengers from other regions of Kazakhstan will be able to connect to Aktau via flights from Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, Shymkent, Astana, and Uralsk. Kazakh citizens are eligible for a visa-free stay in the UAE for up to 30 days.

FlyArystan operates as a budget carrier, pioneering the low-fare aviation sector in Kazakhstan since its inception in May 2019 under the aegis of its parent entity, Air Astana, with the objective of providing economical travel options for both domestic and international routes. Based in Almaty, the airline boasts a contemporary fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft and adheres to a traditional low-cost carrier framework, offering a spectrum of ancillary services in conjunction with competitive base fares.

