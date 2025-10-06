Turkmenistan on track to modernize East-West, North-South corridors, EDB says (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Digitalization of multimodal transport corridors opens new opportunities for Turkmenistan to strengthen its role in regional connectivity, a source from the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) told Trend.

"Turkmenistan is located at the crossroads of transport corridors running through Central Asia - TRACECA, the North-South International Transport Corridor, and the Lapis Lazuli Corridor. Turkmenistan is undertaking extensive work to develop multimodal transport corridors: over the past decade, the modern Turkmenbashi seaport has been built, high-speed highways including Turkmenbashi-Turkmenabat are under construction, and the volume of international rail transport is increasing, including transit flows along the East-West and North-South routes," the source said.

The source emphasized that these efforts are accompanied by global-level initiatives.

"The development of multimodal transport corridors in the country is accompanied by important international initiatives of Turkmenistan - the adoption, in cooperation with other countries of the world, including the states of Central Asia and the South Caucasus, of UN General Assembly resolutions on sustainable transport and multimodal transport corridors (69/213, 70/197, 72/212, 75/313, 78/148). Resolution 78/148 ‘Strengthening the links between all modes of transport to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals,’ adopted at the initiative of Turkmenistan on 21 December 2023, underlines the importance of using electronic unified transport documents based on the digital transmission of relevant data, as they can minimize human involvement in transportation and border crossing processes and thus increase the resilience of transport and logistics chains," the EDB source noted.

According to the source, the use of modern digital technologies will reduce border crossing times, enhance the security of cargo transportation (including customs security), and lower costs. Ultimately, this will increase the competitiveness not only of Turkmenistan but also of the transport corridors passing through it, especially the East-West corridor connecting Central Asia with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as the North-South corridor linking Central Asia with Iran, Southern Europe, and the Persian Gulf countries.

The source also pointed out that digitalization requires further steps. This includes greater harmonization with international standards, more investment in digital infrastructure and equipment, updates to legislation, and stronger training for transport and customs officials.

"Among the tasks ahead are the transition to the use of digital transport waybills - SMGS and CIM/SMGS (rail transport), CMR (international road transport), digital TIR carnets, as well as the introduction of other advanced digital tools, such as the use of electronic navigation seals for vehicles and containers in transit mode," the source added.