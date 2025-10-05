Another day of Azerbaijan's 3rd CIS Games to feature bouts in ten sports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Competitions in 10 sports will be held on the 10th day of the III CIS Games in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In Ganja, the Azerbaijani volleyball team will face Belarus in the semifinals, and the 3x3 basketball team will play Uzbekistan in Group A. The boxing finals will be held in Yevlakh, badminton in Gabala, archery in Khankendi, fencing and shooting in Ganja, and canoeing and rowing in Mingachevir. The mixed team judo competition will be held in Goygol.

The III CIS Games will conclude on October 8.