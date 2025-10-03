SOCAR, Germany's Uniper teaming up for strategic energy initiatives (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3.​ SOCAR and Germany’s Uniper company held the 9th meeting of their Coordination Committee, SOCAR told Trend.

The session featured speeches from SOCAR Vice President Elshad Nasirov, Uniper SE’s Chief Commercial Officer, Carsten Poppinga, and Germany’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ralf Horlemann, followed by a keynote presentation from SOCAR Vice President, Ziba Mustafayeva.

The speakers highlighted the ongoing success of SOCAR and Uniper’s long-term, mutually beneficial partnership, underlining the critical role their joint projects play in ensuring European energy security. Special attention was given to efforts aimed at broadening collaboration across multiple strategic areas.

The meeting featured presentations covering SOCAR-Uniper cooperation, the latest developments on the Southern Gas Corridor, European energy policy and emerging trends, energy transition, sustainability, and decarbonization. Discussions also explored corporate communications, public relations, and human resources strategies, with participants exchanging ideas on best practices. The session further emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration in communication and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a new Cooperation Program covering 2025–2026, aiming to deepen collaboration and enhance strategic energy initiatives between the two companies.

Uniper, the German enterprise, emerged on January 1, 2016, as a result of the strategic bifurcation executed by E.ON, which delineated its traditional power generation and energy trading operations into a distinct corporate structure. Uniper operates its central command in Düsseldorf, Germany, specializing in the intricate domains of power generation, global commodities trading, energy storage solutions, and energy sales strategies.

