Azerbaijani manat's nominal and real effective exchange rates show monthly uptick

As of September 1, 2025, the nominal effective exchange rate of the manat was 102.7 percentage points, up 0.9 points from the previous month. In the non-oil sector, it reached 174.2 points, increasing by 1.5 points monthly. The real effective exchange rate stood at 114.7 points, rising by 0.9 points but falling by 4.1 points year-on-year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register