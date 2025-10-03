Uzbekistan reveals growing trade ties with Kazakhstan
Uzbekistan’s trade with Kazakhstan reached $3 billion in the first eight months of 2025, marking steady growth and reaffirming Kazakhstan’s position as one of the country’s key trading partners, according to data from the National Statistics Committee.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy