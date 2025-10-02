Azerbaijan's Garadag SPP sheds light on total electricity generation data to date

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Garadagh Solar Power Plant (SPP) has generated a total of 1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity since it was put into operation, the director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy, Javid Abdullayev, told reporters, Trend reports.

Abdullayev underlined that Azerbaijan aims to increase the share of renewable energy in installed capacity to 30 percent by 2030.

“If processes continue at the planned pace, we may achieve the 30 percent target earlier, by the end of 2027. Intensive work is ongoing in this direction,” he said.

The official noted that the company Masdar is one of Azerbaijan’s main partners in this field and pointed out that its 230-megawatt plant has already been commissioned in the Garadagh district.

“On October 26, it will be two years since the project was launched. At the time of commissioning, we expected to produce half a billion kilowatt-hours annually. By the end of two years, production is set to reach 1 billion kilowatt-hours,” he added.

The Garadagh SPP, with a capacity of 230 megawatts, was inaugurated in 2023.

