Tokayev praises OPEC efforts to stabilize global oil sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 3. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais to discuss the current state of the global oil market and prospects for cooperation, Trend reports.

Tokayev praised OPEC’s efforts to ensure stability and predictability in the global oil sector, describing them as “highly valuable” for both producing and consuming countries.

The Kazakh president called Al Ghais’s visit an important step in fostering constructive dialogue between Kazakhstan and OPEC. “We view this meeting as a key moment in strengthening our collaboration with OPEC,” Tokayev said.

He also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for the OPEC+ decision to gradually increase oil production, emphasizing that national interests remain a priority.

The two sides discussed joint measures to enhance the resilience of the region’s energy system and highlighted the importance of balancing the interests of oil-producing countries with those of hydrocarbon-importing states.