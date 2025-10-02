Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan trade skyrockets over fourfold, energy minister says (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Productive talks were held in Astana between Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev, co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X page, Trend reports.

According to the information, the parties discussed key issues of trade and economic cooperation. In the first half of this year, bilateral trade turnover increased 4.2 times and reached $500 million.

Shahbazov also noted that they discussed preparations for the 21st meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, which will be held in Baku, prospects for expanding transport connectivity, increasing freight volumes, and implementing promising projects to strengthen the economic partnership between the two countries.