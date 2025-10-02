Shell spills beans on worth of its investments in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Shell has invested more than $18 billion in Kazakhstan, Richard Howe, Executive Vice President of Shell’s Exploration and Production division of the company said at the 16th Eurasian KazEnergy Forum “New Energy Order: Focus on Medium Powers" in Astana, Trend reports.

According to Howe, Shell has been in cahoots with Kazakhstan for many moons. The company jumped on the bandwagon of preparing the country’s technology roadmap a decade ago and is still marching to that beat today.

Howe noted that Shell has introduced advanced drilling technologies, digital solutions, and methods to reduce the carbon footprint within existing operations in Kazakhstan. He emphasized that the company’s investments have been a strong contribution and expressed readiness to continue investing under conditions of predictability and transparency.

He added that the role of technology goes beyond oil and gas production, as it has the potential to change people’s lives. According to Howe, the key task today is to ensure energy accessibility.

The 16th Eurasian KazEnergy Forum is a large international forum in Astana, Kazakhstan, held from October 2 through 4, 2025. It serves as a key platform for global leaders and energy experts to discuss the future of the energy sector, with the theme "New Energy Order: Focus on Middle Powers," and features discussions on topics like climate change, renewables, AI, and regional connectivity.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel