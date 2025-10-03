Iranian thermal power plants turn up dial on electricity output

Electricity production by Iran’s thermal power plants rose by 4%, surpassing 211 billion kilowatt-hours in March–September 2025. The current generation capacity of the plants exceeds 78,000 megawatts, with 3,200 megawatts added over the past year. Since late June, 400 trillion rials (about $687 million) has been spent on repairs and maintenance.

