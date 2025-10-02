Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Antonio Costa, Emmanuel Macron congratulate President Ilham Aliyev and PM Nikol Pashinyan

2 October 2025
Antonio Costa, Emmanuel Macron congratulate President Ilham Aliyev and PM Nikol Pashinyan
Photo: Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan

Laman Zeynalova
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 2. President of the European Council Antonio Costa has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the peace progress they have achieved, Trend’s special correspondent in Copenhagen reports.

Costa made the remark during the 7th Summit of the European Political Community.

"I want to congratulate the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia. The peace you have achieved is an important moment for Europe. It demonstrates that building peace is possible, and we all have a responsibility to support it," Costa said.

French President Emmanuel Macron has also extended his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev and PM Nikol Pashinyan.

