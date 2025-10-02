Kazakhstan highlights strategic importance of Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan oil supply route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Kazakhstan considers the Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route a strategic direction for oil deliveries, the country's minister of energy, Erlan Akkenzhenov, said during talks with Azerbaijani counterpart, Parviz Shahbazov, on the sidelines of Kazakhstan Energy Week – 2025 in Astana, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

According to Akkenzhenov, 1.06 million tons of Kazakh oil were transported via this route in 2023, and by 2025, the volume is expected to increase to 1.7 million tons.

“For our country, the Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route is of strategic importance. At the same time, the Baku–Supsa route is maintained as a strategic reserve,” the minister emphasized.

Along with oil transit, the parties also discussed the development of the Caspian green energy corridor, which aims to deliver clean energy from Central Asia to Europe via the Caucasus.

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan have already established a joint venture of system operators and have begun preparing a feasibility study, supported by international financial institutions.

The ministry noted that the implementation of joint initiatives gives new momentum to the Kazakh-Azerbaijani strategic partnership and opens up additional opportunities for the entire region.

