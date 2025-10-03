Kazakhstan's Tokayev highlights strengthening ties with South Korea

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 3. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory message to President of South Korea Lee Jae Myung and the Korean people on the occasion of the country’s National Day, Trend reports.

In his message, Tokayev highlighted the steady strengthening of multifaceted ties between Kazakhstan and South Korea, reaffirming his commitment to advancing the expanded strategic partnership for the benefit of both nations.

The Kazakh leader also wished President Lee success in his state responsibilities and extended his best wishes of well-being and prosperity to the people of South Korea.