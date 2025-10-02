KazMunayGas discloses number of active geological projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. In its geological pipeline, KazMunayGas has 13 projects currently being implemented and will continue to actively move forward with this work, Chairman of KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov said during the opening session of the KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum in Astana, Trend reports.

“For us, several areas are very important. First, geological exploration and our plants. Today, in our geological pipeline, we have 13 projects under implementation, and we will actively proceed with our work. Some of these projects we are carrying out with our partners, while others we are implementing independently as KazMunayGas. We will continue these geological activities very actively,” he said.

Khassenov emphasized the criticality of resource acquisition as a pivotal strategy for the organization's operational sustainability.

“The Government of Kazakhstan has approved a decarbonization program until 2060. Of course, as one of the largest companies, KMG will be working on this. At the same time, we also have renewable projects in our portfolio. It’s about balance—we see this challenge as a new opportunity. Today, here with us, are our colleagues and partners, and I want to thank you for coming. Believe me, our cooperation is becoming more effective,” he said.

KazMunayGas (KMG) operates as Kazakhstan's sovereign entity in the oil and gas sector, embodying a comprehensive, vertically integrated model that encompasses the full spectrum of the hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration, extraction, logistics, refining, and ancillary services. Founded in 2002, it serves as the governmental entity overseeing the national oil and gas landscape, orchestrating a diverse portfolio of assets and subsidiaries spanning the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the industry.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel