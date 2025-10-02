Iran’s Mahabad customs rides wave of strong export growth in 6M2025

Exports through Iran’s Mahabad Customs rose by about half in the first half of the year, reaching nearly $20 million, with petrochemical products making up the bulk of shipments to neighboring countries. Nationwide, non-oil exports totaled around $26 billion, showing slight growth in value and a modest increase in volume compared to last year.

