Iran’s Mahabad customs rides wave of strong export growth in 6M2025
Exports through Iran’s Mahabad Customs rose by about half in the first half of the year, reaching nearly $20 million, with petrochemical products making up the bulk of shipments to neighboring countries. Nationwide, non-oil exports totaled around $26 billion, showing slight growth in value and a modest increase in volume compared to last year.
