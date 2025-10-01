Uzbekistan explores Islamic banking opportunities with Ajman Bank

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 1. A meeting was held at the Ministry of Economy and Finance between Advisor to the Minister Jasur Karshibaev and representatives of the foreign Islamic bank Ajman Bank to discuss cooperation, Trend reports.

The delegation included Chief Executive Officer Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Credit Officer Rahul Talwalkar, and other senior officials.

During the convening, granular insights were disseminated regarding Uzbekistan’s prevailing macroeconomic metrics and the structural transformations being executed to fortify economic resilience. Focused scrutiny was directed towards the nation’s integration of ESG frameworks, underscoring that associated policies are being calibrated to conform with global benchmarks.



The stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the prevailing landscape and future trajectories of Islamic banking regulatory frameworks within the jurisdiction of Uzbekistan. At the culmination of the convening, a consensus was established to perpetuate collaborative synergy.



Ajman Bank, a prominent player in the Islamic banking sector within the United Arab Emirates, offers a comprehensive suite of financial solutions that adhere to Sharia compliance.

