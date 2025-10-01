Kazakhstan plans to build nuclear power plants in Almaty region

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 1. Kazakhstan will build two nuclear power plants in the Almaty region, the head of the country’s Atomic Energy Agency, Almasadam Satkaliev, said during a briefing in parliament, Trend reports.

Satkaliev also presented a draft law to the Mazhilis, Kazakhstan’s lower house of parliament, on the ratification of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) agreement on the cross-border transport of radioactive materials.

The draft comes at a time when Kazakhstan’s nuclear sector is showing steady growth and strengthening its global role. In 2024, the country produced 23,270 tonnes of uranium, up about 10 percent from 21,112 tonnes in 2023, highlighting Kazakhstan’s growing importance as a center of the global nuclear industry.

With this growth, the country faces the challenge of creating institutional and regulatory frameworks to support expansion while minimizing risks. Kazakhstan is not only one of the world’s largest uranium producers but also a key transit hub for nuclear products, materials, and related cargo, requiring strict oversight to prevent unauthorized movements that could threaten public safety and the environment.

The CIS agreement establishes frameworks for coordination between competent authorities, introduces notification and approval procedures for shipments, sets packaging and escort requirements, and provides mechanisms for information exchange to prevent unauthorized or illegal operations.

“Kazakhstan is strengthening its export position and building trust with international partners. We are demonstrating our readiness to meet strict safety standards, as leading nuclear powers do. This step is important not only for the industry but also for national security, sustainable economic development, and the country’s international image,” Satkaliev said.

The execution of the accord will not necessitate supplementary allocations from the state fiscal framework, as governance and oversight mechanisms will be assimilated into the operational paradigms of current governmental entities.

