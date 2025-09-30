Leveraging technological advances stands essential for companies – ​​bp

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30.​ Business efficiency and growth are directly linked to companies’ ability to adopt new technologies, bp Seismic Advisor John T. Etgen said during the INMerge Innovation Summit organized by PASHA Holding in Baku, Trend reports.

Etgen emphasized that for bp, striving to be a leader in technology is essential, particularly in areas connected with managed resources and specific fields. He posits that capital allocations in seismic exploration methodologies and geophysical analytics, coupled with an engineering comprehension of reservoir dynamics and geological acumen, epitomize strategic, long-term imperatives of paramount significance.

He also articulated that the competencies and methodologies of the contemporary information economy are being leveraged within the organization’s operational framework, engendering novel avenues for growth and advancement.

