AZERTAC rep highlights accuracy as journalists’ non-negotiable mission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30.​ The primary responsibility of a journalist is not to be the first to share information, but to provide accurate information, said Sevinj Abdullayeva, Deputy Chair of the Board of AZERTAC, Trend reports

Speaking at a panel discussion on “Ethical Responsibility in the Digital Information Environment” at the 2nd Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan Media Forum, Abdullayeva noted that journalism ethics existed even when media relied only on pen and paper, though today the concept has become more complex.

“Now we are talking about hacking. Today, ethics is not just an obligation, but also a space where we face many challenges. The duty of a journalist is not to spread information first, but to deliver it accurately. Fact-checking is a crucial skill of the 21st century,” she said.

She stressed that speed must not undermine accuracy.

“Sometimes we deliver information later, but we are not criticized for publishing false news. We also face cases of sensational headlines, which lead to the manipulation of public opinion. Journalists must not only verify facts but also understand the reality in which those facts take place,” Abdullayeva emphasized.

She added that strengthening ties among journalists and media organizations is necessary to ensure events are reported without distortion.

“The audience expects not only the truth but also clarity about the sources from which journalists obtain information. A small mistake by a journalist can cause widespread concern in society and erode trust in the profession. Sometimes, news is republished and presented as original, which is disrespectful to colleagues. A professional journalist is a responsible journalist and should not contribute to the creation or dissemination of false information. If we speak of responsibility, there must also be trust. Technology always changes, but conscience remains eternal,” Abdullayeva concluded.

