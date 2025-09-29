Iranian Saderat Bank’s net income takes big leap in 6M2025
Iran’s Saderat Bank reported a sharp rise in profits, with net income climbing nearly 70% in the first half of the year to about $1.4 billion. The growth was driven mainly by lending activities, while retained earnings and shareholder income also saw substantial increases.
