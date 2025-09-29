U.S.-Azerbaijan relations flourish with alumni at forefront, official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Our alumni shape the heart of the US-Azerbaijan relationship, Cultural Affairs Officer at the US Embassy Randy Cole said on the sidelines of the annual gala evening for Azerbaijani alumni of US universities, Trend reports.

According to him, the event celebrates not only the achievements of alumni but also the strong partnership between the people of Azerbaijan and the US.

"It is alumni who connect us - individuals and communities. Their work across the country — in cities like Ganja, Lankaran, Shaki, and many others - strengthens ties between our nations and makes a real, positive impact on society," said Cole.

Randy Cole emphasized that this work takes on special significance today, following the signing of a peace agreement on August 8 at the White House, mediated by President Donald Trump.

”As Azerbaijan and Armenia turn a new page in their history, the contribution of our graduates will be key to consolidating peace and creating new opportunities for future generations,” he added.

