Iran’s Ghadir Power Plant to cut down on gas use by bringing in new steam unit
Iran has launched a new steam unit at the Ghadir Thermal Power Station on Qeshm Island, expected to save roughly 400 million cubic meters of natural gas annually. The unit, costing over €180 million, boosts the station’s electricity efficiency by more than 50 percent and strengthens the country’s energy supply while supporting environmental protection.
