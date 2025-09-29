Azerbaijani Deputy FM hails Baku COP as model for global climate conferences

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ The Baku COP conference has been hailed as one of the most successful climate gatherings in history, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev said during an international conference held as part of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), Trend reports.

“Baku stood out for its scale, with participation exceeding 76,000 attendees, and for its high level of engagement. This was the second-largest COP conference in history in terms of heads of state and government participation. It was also one of the most inclusive, bringing together representatives from government institutions, the private sector, academia, civil society, and indigenous peoples,” Rafiyev noted.

Reflecting on the recent High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly in New York, he drove home the point that developed countries need to walk the talk when it comes to their climate finance commitments.

“Listening to these political statements, we must be certain that countries expected to provide climate funding, primarily developed nations, will honor their pledges,” he said.

Rafiyev emphasized the imperative to secure the enduring impact of the Baku COP initiative.

“This involves not only implementing the decisions made but also preserving and expanding the positive experience established in Baku,” he added.

The deputy minister also highlighted Azerbaijan’s role in supporting Australia and Türkiye in COP31 host negotiations and mediating among other countries to achieve constructive outcomes.

“We are also actively cooperating with our Brazilian partners to implement the Baku-Belém roadmap related to climate finance targets of $1.3 trillion. This initiative is crucial to ensure adequate funding for the needs of developing countries,” the official concluded.

