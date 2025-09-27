Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
TRIPP route to have both regional and global significance and influence – Armenian PM

Politics Materials 27 September 2025 21:07 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Armenian PM / website

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. TRIPP is a business model agreed upon between the United States and Armenia that will operate on the territory of Armenia and include tens of kilometers of various infrastructure facilities, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said while speaking at the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

He noted that this route will have both regional and global significance and influence.

"Thus, in accordance with the Washington Declaration on the TRIPP route, announced in Washington on August 8, the opening of communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan for domestic, bilateral and international transport will be carried out on the basis of respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and jurisdiction of states. This will ensure unimpeded communication between the main part of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of the Republic of Armenia and will ensure mutual benefit for international and interstate communication," Pashinyan added.

