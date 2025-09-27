Iran’s oil and gas sector posts steady gains in early GDP figures

Iran’s oil and gas sector posted modest growth in GDP during the first quarter of the current Iranian year, reaching nearly $11 billion, up slightly from last year. Despite this increase, overall GDP measured by crude oil value slipped by 0.1 percent to about $43 billion, underscoring mixed trends in the economy.

