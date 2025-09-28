Chronicles of Victory: September 28, 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation by Armenian armed forces along the front line, the Azerbaijani Army launched a counteroffensive operation later named "Iron Fist" .The 44-day Patriotic War resulted in the end of nearly 30 years of occupation and the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Trend presents the Chronicles of Victory for September 28, 2020:

- Azerbaijani army forces continued to destroy Armenian military equipment

- Armenian army suffers heavy losses as result of hostilities

- Two more tanks belonging to Armenian armed forces destroyed

- Armenian military forces shelled Azerbaijani Terter city

- High grounds around Azerbaijani Talysh village cleared of Armenian armed forces

- French president makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

- Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office reveals number of injured civilians

- Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports about destroying of two more tanks of Armenian armed forces

- Armenia's shelling of Tartar District court in Azerbaijan results in civilian casualties

- Azerbaijani schoolchildren killed as a result of Armenia's attack

- Azerbaijan declares partial military mobilization

- Armenia discloses number of killed servicemen

- Azerbaijani interior ministry issues statement on curfew across country

- Armenian major general, two colonels killed

- Two brothers killed in Terter region as result of shelling from Armenian armed forces

- President Ilham Aliyev, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres meet through videoconferencing