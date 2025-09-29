Iran boosts credit support for startup companies in 5M2025

Iranian banks have significantly increased credit support for startups, providing nearly $3.5 billion to over 1,700 companies in the first five months of the current Iranian year. Non-state banks drove most of the growth, while total startup financing for the past year approached $7 billion, marking a strong upward trend in the country’s startup ecosystem.

