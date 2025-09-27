Kazakhstan kicks off ambitious non-alcoholic beverage factory project

A new non-alcoholic beverage factory will be built in Kazakhstan’s Almaty region with an investment of 216.3 billion tenge ($389 million). The project, a partnership between the government and Carlsberg Central Asia, aims to produce 340 million liters annually, boost local raw material use, create over 230 jobs, and increase exports.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register