Iran unveils currency exchange volume in its trade market
Iran’s Trade Currency Market has recorded nearly $15 billion in currency exchanges since the start of the current Iranian year, with the United States dollar, UAE dirham, Chinese yuan, and Russian ruble making up the largest shares. Official, SANA, NIMA, and black market rates continue to diverge sharply, with the dollar trading above one million rials on the informal market.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy