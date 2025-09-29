Iran unveils currency exchange volume in its trade market

Iran’s Trade Currency Market has recorded nearly $15 billion in currency exchanges since the start of the current Iranian year, with the United States dollar, UAE dirham, Chinese yuan, and Russian ruble making up the largest shares. Official, SANA, NIMA, and black market rates continue to diverge sharply, with the dollar trading above one million rials on the informal market.

