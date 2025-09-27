Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

I am happy to report that peace has been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan - Armenian PM

Politics Materials 27 September 2025 22:23 (UTC +04:00)
I am happy to report that peace has been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan - Armenian PM
Photo: Armenian PM / website

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. I am happy to report to the entire international community, that peace has been established between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his speech at the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

He stated that the role of United States President Donald Trump is decisive in this peace process. “His dedication, consistency, and principledness made possible what seemed to be impossible. This is why we agreed with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on our joint decision to nominate President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, because we have seen through our own example that President Trump is truly committed to the idea,” Pashinyan added.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more