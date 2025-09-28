3rd CIS Games to leave lasting mark on Commonwealth's sports movement - Sergey Lebedev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The 3rd CIS Games will leave a lasting mark on the Commonwealth's sports movement, CIS Secretary-General Sergey Lebedev said to the organizers, participants, and guests of the 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"This large-scale sports forum, which has become a shining symbol of the sporting unity of our peoples, not only showcases the supreme skill of athletes but also strengthens friendly ties between the Commonwealth countries and promotes the development of multilateral cooperation in physical education and sports. The CIS Games are more than just a sporting competition. They are invisible proof that sport remains the most powerful unifying force of our time.

In an era when youth face numerous challenges and temptations, sport offers a time-tested path of discipline, determination, and a healthy lifestyle. These qualities make young people not only successful athletes but also true leaders in any field. I am confident that the third CIS Games will leave a lasting mark on the Commonwealth's sports movement and will further strengthen humanitarian cooperation. I wish all young athletes sporting victories, new records, and personal growth. May these Games inspire new achievements both in the sports arenas and in creative work for the benefit of our countries," he said.