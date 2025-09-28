Iran's National Oil Company recaps number of commissioned exploration wells

A total of 130 oil and gas exploration wells have been commissioned in Iran over the past four years. These wells are located across several major oil zones, including Central Oil Zones and Pars Oil and Gas Company. More than 90 wells are currently producing hydrocarbons, with all exploration funded and managed by the National Iranian Oil Company.

